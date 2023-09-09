Society Vietnam wins several prizes at ASEAN Public Relations Excellence Awards A number of Vietnamese individuals and collectives have been honoured at the 4th ASEAN Public Relations Excellence Awards, which aimed to celebrate outstanding actors in the public relations industry in the region.

Society Khanh Hoa: Fishermen in distress sent to infirmaries for treatment Two fishermen were rushed to the infirmaries at Song Tu Tay and Son Ca islands in Truong Sa island district, in the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa where they are under treatment for injuries they suffered at sea, reported the High Command of the Military Region 4 on September 8.

Society HCM City striving to end illegal fishing The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has requested stronger actions to put an end to illegal fishing in foreign waters, ahead of the fourth fact-finding trip by an European Commission (EC) delegation this October.