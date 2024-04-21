Society Infographic More trains added for upcoming national holidays During the upcoming National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holiday, in addition to regular train services, the railway sector will increase the number of trips to make travel more convenient and will also apply preferential policies and discounts.

Society Infographic Entire adult population to have smartphones by 2025 One of the key targets in the information and communications infrastructure master plan to 2025 with a vision to 2050 is to ensure universal smartphone ownership in the entire adult population in Vietnam.

Society Infographic 20 years of Youth Month Over the past 20 years of continuous innovation and development, Youth Month has truly become a deeply-rooted political activity for youth nationwide, serving as a focal point of the volunteer youth movement.

Society Infographic MoIT launches nationwide electricity saving campaign A host of activities in response to the national programme on energy efficiency for the 2019-2030 period have been organised during March by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).