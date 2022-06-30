Practical actions needed to ensure efficiency of OV-related policies: FM
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son addresses the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – It is crucial to promptly turn Party and State’s policies regarding overseas Vietnamese affairs into practical actions to ensure their efficiency, stated Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son at a conference on June 29 to popularise and implement the Politburo’s conclusion on the work.
FM Son underlined that OV affairs have received great attention from the Party and State as an important part of the policies to build and reinforce the national great solidarity bloc.
The Party and State hope and encourage and create all favourable conditions for OVs to promote their national pride and maintain the national cultural identity and traditions, promoting solidarity, mutual friendship and engaging in national development and defence, he affirmed.
The minister highlighted the major contents of the Politburo’s Conclusion, stressing that it continues to affirm the policy of encouraging and creating optimal conditions for the Vietnamese community abroad to make positive contributions to the national construction and defence.
He pointed to the need to continue raising Vietnamese people inside the country and OV community’s full and proper awareness of the Party and State’s policies, standpoints and orientations regarding Vietnamese community abroad in the new period.
At the same time, it is necessary to strengthen the coordination among ministries, sectors and localities at all levels in effectively implementing the OV policies.
The Foreign Ministry hopes to receive support from all sectors, agencies and localities in realising the conclusion, Minister Son stated.
He asked Vietnamese representative agencies abroad to continue implementing the conclusion with practical plans, projects and programmes, while applying the conclusion in the activities related to OV affairs./.