The project will be implemented in the three communes of Hoa Bac, Hoa Phu, and Hoa Ninh in Hoa Vang district and cost an estimated 1.3 million USD.

Its main objective is to preserve the traditional cultural values of the Co Tu people and to also create a driving force for cultural development associated with tourism development and poverty reduction in the ethnic minority group, while repelling outdated practices and social evils and strengthening the great national unity bloc.

Under the project, by 2030, all sound traditional festivals of the Co Tu people will be restored and preserved in documents, images, and films. Their brocade craft will also be restored and developed, and Co Tu artisans will be supported financially when passing on skills to younger generations./.

