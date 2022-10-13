President asks HCM City to quickly address people’s urgent issues
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged Ho Chi Minh City to focus on solving issues that has drawn great public concerns, especially those related to planning, during a working session with the municipal People's Committee on October 13.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) works with the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee. (Photo: VNA)
The working session took place following meetings between President Phuc and National Assembly deputies of HCM City, and voters in Hoc Mon and Cu Chi districts.
Analysing challenges facing HCM City, the President stressed that the city's position as a growth engine for the southern region and the whole country is gradually declining due to its falling growth rate.
Meanwhile, technical and social infrastructure is increasingly inadequate compared to the requirements of the new stage of development, especially planning; and traffic infrastructure is more seriously overloaded, with no progress seen in efforts to reduce traffic jams and flooding. Especially, the city has recorded a low disbursement rate of public investment.
Therefore, the President emphasised that ensuring the stability and good control of the macro-economy is of special importance for a mega-city with a large population like Ho Chi Minh City.
He asked the city to continue supporting labour supply and training; restoring and developing the business sector; regularly holding dialogues with enterprises to help them address difficulties; and creating favourable conditions for businessmen to contribute more to the city's building and development process.
According to the State leader, people in the city are under more severe inflation pressure than those in other localities, so it is necessary to pay due attention to programmes, projects and initiatives which serve social welfare and assist vulnerable groups.
The city also needs to continue to reform both policies and public services to make positive changes in the business environment, while improving mechanisms, policies and infrastructure related to digital platforms and innovation; develop digital economy, green economy, and circular economy, he said.
Agreeing with the opinion about the need for a new mechanism and policy to help HCM City develop quickly and sustainably in the coming time, the President said that a new policy framework is needed to help the city immediately remove its bottlenecks in infrastructure, congestion, flooding, and environmental pollution./.
