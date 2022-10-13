Politics Vietnamese, Chinese border officers hold online talks A delegation from 11 border stations in the northern province of Lang Son held an online talk with a delegation of border guards from Chongzou city in China on October 13.

Politics PM attends launch of VTV Can Tho channel Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a ceremony in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on October 13 to launch the VTV Can Tho, a national channel of Vietnam Television (VTV).

Politics Vietnamese, Japanese communist parties hold theoretical exchange Officials of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) convened their 10th theoretical exchange workshop in Tokyo on October 13.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 13 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 13.