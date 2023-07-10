President attends art programme commemorating late Party leader Le Duan
An art performance at the programme (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong attended an art programme in Ho Chi Minh City on July 9 to commemorate General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Le Duan on the occasion of the late leader’s 37th death anniversary (July 10, 1986-2023).
Le Duan, real name Le Van Nhuan, was born on April 7, 1907 in Bich La village, Trieu Dong commune, Quang Tri province’s Trieu Phong district. He was the Party’s First Secretary and then General Secretary from 1960 to 1986.
The programme is a chance for audience to pay tribute to an outstanding Party leader, and get a deeper insight of his life and revolutionary career as well as the sentiments that people in the south and his homeland Quang Tri province have towards the leader.
President Vo Van Thuong as well as incumbent and former Party, State leaders at the art programme (Photo: VNA)The programme featured 15 songs and dances performed by Bong Sen (Lotus) Traditional Music and Dance Theatre, Military Zone 7 Art Troupe and renowned singers including Quoc Hung and Nguyen Huong Giang.
The art programme to commemorate Party General Secretary Le Duan will be performed in some of localities./.