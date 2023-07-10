Culture - Sports France wins Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2023 The French team won the championship at the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2023 after a spectacular performance on the Han River in the central coastal city of Da Nang on July 8 evening.

Culture - Sports Smallest wooden miniature of communal house in Vietnam The love for the village's communal house prompted a Vietnamese artisan to come up with the idea of crafting a miniature wooden house model. Spent 5 years researching and manipulating, craftsman Phan Lac Hung in Huu Bang village, Thach That district, Hanoi gave birth to a unique, micro-mahogany village communal house with a scale of 1/1,000.