Society President attends event honouring martyrs, revolutionaries State President Vo Van Thuong joined other officials and former leaders at an art performance in tribute to martyrs, revolutionaries on July 19, on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947-2023).

Society Japan’s discharge of treated radioactive water to not impact Vietnam: official Japan’s discharge of treated radioactive water into the sea will not impact Vietnam’s sea areas, said Deputy Director of the Vietnam Agency for Radiation and Nuclear Saftery under the Ministry of Science and Technology Pham Van Toan told the ministry's regular press conference for the second quarter in Hanoi on July 19.

Society NA Chairman meets Vietnam Urban Development Planning Association National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue underlined the importance of planning, especially urban planning during a meeting with the Vietnam Urban Development Planning Association (VUPDA) in Hanoi on July 19.

Society Vietnam Fatherland Front leader meets overseas Vietnamese youths The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee held a get-together in Hanoi on July 19 for overseas Vietnamese youths attending the 2023 Summer Camp.