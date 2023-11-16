Business Over 600 transactions recorded at Vietnam-China International Trade Fair More than 600 transactions, 89 agreements and 22 pairs of contracts were signed during the six-day Vietnam-China International Trade Fair, which wrapped up in Vietnam’s northern border province of Lao Cai on November 15.

Business HCM City, US partners promote cooperation in smart urban development The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the US Consulate General in the city on November 15 held a meeting to promote their cooperation in smart urban development.

Videos Hanoi ranks third in FDI attraction in ten months Hanoi attracted over 2.6 billion US dollars in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first ten months of this year, which made it the third largest destination of FDI in the country during the period.