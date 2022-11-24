Sci-Tech Asia-Pacific Regional Space Agency Forum convenes session in Hanoi The 28th session of the Asia-Pacific Regional Space Agency Forum (APRSAF-28) is taking place in Hanoi under the theme “Bridging Space Innovations Opportunities for Sustainable and Prosperous Future”.

Sci-Tech Three Vietnamese among top 1,000 global scientists Three Vietnamese have been named in a list of 1,000 leading global scientists in terms of research publications over the last 13 years.

Sci-Tech Conference highlights urgent need to strengthen maritime forecasting capacity Strengthening marine forecasting capacity has always been one of the development priorities of the National Meteorological and Hydrological Administration, stated Vice Director of the agency Hoang Duc Cuong at a conference on the work in Hanoi on November 15.