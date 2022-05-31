President chairs session of steering committee on law-governed socialist state building project
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired the third session of the steering committee for developing a project on a strategy for building and perfecting Vietnam’s law-governed socialist state to 2030 with orientations to 2045, held in Hanoi on May 31.
The President, who is chairman of the steering committee, said the steering committee appreciated the work of the project drafting group and the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs in the past over one month.
He summed up opinions at the session, highlighting the issues on which consensus has been reached, noting that the building and perfection of Vietnam’s law-governed socialist state must be done under the leadership of the Party, firmly follow the socialist orientation and ensure better execution of socialist democracy.
He said from now to 2030, mechanisms, policies and laws should be fine-tuned and implemented in accordance with the Political Platform and the 2013 Constitution. From after 2030 to 2045, orientations should be defined for amending and supplementing the Platform and the Constitution to fully ensure the values and characteristics of the Vietnamese socialist state.
He hailed the organization of discussions with relevant agencies, experts and scientists regarding issues submitted to the steering committee’s second meeting, which he said facilitated the exchange of views, debate and criticism.
The President stressed that the building and perfection of the law-governed socialist state of Vietnam is the key task in reforming and fine-tuning the political system for a strong and prosperous country, the people’s happiness and national interests.
The goal of the reform is set not for this tenure or the next tenure, but for the long-term future, he said/.