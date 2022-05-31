Politics Legislators debate adjustments, supplements to Law on Intellectual Property Legislators on May 31 debated the draft Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Intellectual Property as part of the ongoing third session of the 15th National Assembly.

Politics FM Bui Thanh Son receives Indian diplomat Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on May 30 hosted a reception for Secretary (East) of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Saurabh Kumar, who has been in Vietnam to co-chair the 12th Political Consultation and the 9th Strategic Dialogue between the two foreign ministries.

Politics Infographic The 15th National Assembly’s third session The meeting is expected to debate and approve five draft laws and three draft resolutions, and look into six other bills.

Politics Lawmakers scrutinise implementation of planning-related policies, laws National Assembly (NA) deputies exchanged views on the implementation of policies and laws related to the planning work on May 30 during the 15th NA’s third session.