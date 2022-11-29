President commends seventh grader for life-saving brave act
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 29 sent a letter to Hoang Manh Chien, a seventh grader at Cam Thinh Junior High School in Cam Pha city, the northern province of Quang Ninh, commending him on his life-saving brave act.
At around 7:30pm on November 26, on his way home from school, Chien saw an elderly man falling down on the railway when a train was coming. He rushed to pull the man out of the railway, saving him from a life-threating accident.
The President praised the boy’s brave and quick act, and presented him with a portrait of President Ho Chi Minh and a pen.
The State leader expressed a belief that Chien will grow up to be a good citizen, contributing to building a strong country./.