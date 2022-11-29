Society Conference discusses humanities in Vietnam - RoK relations A conference was held in Hanoi on November 29 to look into the humanities in relations between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Society Ninth National Buddhist Congress wraps up The two-day 9th National Buddhist Congress wrapped up in Hanoi on November 29, with its resolution and the adjustment of the 7th Charter of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) approved.

Society HCM City Labour Federation supports workers during Tet Ho Chi Minh City’s Labour Federation will earmark nearly 140 billion VND (5.66 million USD) to present gifts, organise various celebrations and care for union members and workers during the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Society Experts call for Hanoi to become “creative city” Many of Hanoi’s historical factories are being moved outside the city and experts are united in their calls for these locations to be set up as creative spaces, particularly as Hanoi is working towards joining UNESCO's creative cities network.