President commutes death penalty to life sentence for 10 prisoners
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 30 signed a decision to commute the death penalty to life imprisonment for 10 prisoners, including two foreigners, on the occasion of the upcoming 77th National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2022).
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 30 signed a decision to commute the death penalty to life imprisonment for 10 prisoners, including two foreigners, on the occasion of the upcoming 77th National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2022).
The decision is made based on the 2013 Constitution and at the proposal of the Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court, the Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy and the Chairman of the Presidential Office./.