President Vo Van Thuong and his wife concludes Austria visit. (Photo: VNA)

Vienna (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong and his wife and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation left Vienna on July 25 afternoon (local time), ending their official visit to Austria that took place from July 23-25.

The Vietnamese State leader then embarked on a State visit to Italy and a visit to the Vatican at the invitations of President of Italy Sergio Mattarella and Pope Francis, respectively.

The official visit to Austria by President Thuong is a great success. He held talks with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, during which the two sides exchanged and agreed on orientations and measures to further deepen the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Austria.



Building on the achievements in the relations between the two countries over the past 50 years, the two sides will focus on promoting cooperation in economy, trade and investment, culture and art; effectively implementing the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and working towards the signing of the Vietnam-EU Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and the early removal the IUU yellow card for Vietnamese seafood.

The two leaders also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two foreign ministries.

The farewell ceremony is held for President Vo Van Thuong and his wife at Vienna International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

President Thuong also had meetings with high-ranking Austrian leaders and localities. He met with the President of the Federal Council of Austria Claudia Arpa, the Mayor of Vienna Michael Ludwig and met with Governor of Burgenland Hans Peter Doskozil.

Regarding multilateral activities, the President visited the headquarters of the United Nations (UN) agency in Austria and met with the Acting Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Najat Mokhtar./.