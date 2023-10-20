Beijing (VNA) - President Vo Van Thuong and his entourage arrived in Hanoi on October 20 afternoon, successfully concluding their trip to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) from October 17-20, at the invitation of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and President of China Xi Jinping.

In Beijing, President Thuong attended the opening ceremony of BRF, which was graced by the presence of over 4,000 delegates from more than 140 countries and 30 international organisations, including more than 20 heads of state or government.

In his speech, he affirmed that Vietnam always supports initiatives that benefit peace and development in the region and the world. Vietnam welcomes and actively joins several important global mechanisms and initiatives initiated by China.

Regarding the digital economy as a new growth driver, he said Vietnam sets digital economy as new space; digital human resources, technology and data as new production forces, and digital innovation as new impetus. He proposed cooperation in digital economy based on the three pillars of digital institutions, digital infrastructure, and digital human resources.

On the occasion, he held numerous meetings with heads of state and delegations from different countries and international organisations, during which they discussed ways to improve the efficiency of comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and other countries and regions around the world.

In particular, he held meetings with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia, and received Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith. He also met with President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

The Vietnamese leader also held an important meeting with Chinese Party General Secretary and President of China Xi.

He also had conversations with member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Zhao Leji; member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, member the Committee’s Secretariat and Chief of the Committee’s Office Cai Qi.

While in Beijing, the Vietnamese delegation visited a typical model of new-style rural development in Chaoyang county, met with leaders of leading Chinese telecom and IT corporations such as ZTE and Huawei, and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)./.