Politics PM joins celebration of great national unity day in Lai Chau Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh joined local people in Sin Ho district's Sa De Phin commune, the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau, in the festival of great national unity on November 19 on the occasion of the 93rd anniversary of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) (November 18, 1930 - 2023).

Politics APEC members appreciate Vietnam’s practical, constructive contributions: FM All members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) have highly valued Vietnam’s practical and constructive contributions to the forum over the last more than two decades while attending the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2023, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.

Politics President Vo Van Thuong attends APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting President Vo Van Thuong highlighted three lessons from APEC’s success for the future while addressing the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting that opened in San Francisco, the US, on November 17.

Politics President meets with Australian PM, Peruvian President in San Francisco President Vo Van Thuong had separate meetings with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra in San Francisco, the US, on November 17, on the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week.