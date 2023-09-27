Society Samsung Hope School to be built in Binh Phuoc province A new school in the chain of Samsung Hope Schools in Vietnam will be built in the southern province of Binh Phuoc following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on its construction on September 26.

Society President meets with representatives of scholarship fund, club for islands President Vo Van Thuong praised tireless efforts made by members of the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund and the “For the Beloved Hoang Sa and Truong Sa” Club to maintain operations for many years when he meet with their representatives in Hanoi on September 26.

Society Over 585 tonnes of rice delivered to needy people in Dak Lak More than 585 tonnes of rice from the national reserve are being delivered to needy people in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak in light of the lean season in 2023.

Society Three more Vietnam military officers to join UN peacekeeping forces The Ministry of National Defence on September 25 handed over the State President’s decisions to three officers, who will join the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).