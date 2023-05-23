President hails athletes for performances at SEA Games 32
President Vo Van Thuong presentes Labour Orders to a number of athletes at the event. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong met in Hanoi on May 23 more than 100 outstanding athletes and coaches, who freshly brought about an unprecedented success for Vietnam at SEA Games 32.
The 32nd edition in Cambodia marked the first time in history that the Vietnamese contingent, despite not being at the host position, had topped the tally with 136 gold, 105 silver and 118 bronze medals, broken 12 records, and set four new records.
At the meeting, President Thuong and other leaders presented the second-class Labour Order to runner Nguyen Thi Oanh, who seized four gold medals at the game; and 37 third-class Labour Orders to other athletes for their excellent performances. The order is a noble distinction of the Party and State.
President Thuong presents the second-class Labour Order to runner Nguyen Thi Oanh, who seized four gold medals at the game. (Photo: VNA)Congratulating participating athletes and hailing their efforts and achievements, Thuong affirmed that the Party, State and people always pay attention to the sport sector, including high-achievement sports. He pledged the best possible conditions for athletes to practice and compete in order to continuously improve their performances.
The President requested agencies involved, especially the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, well implement the nation’s long-term strategy of sports development with a further vision.
President Vo Van Thuong speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)He said it is necessary to give priority to sports of Vietnam's strength, particularly in training, fostering, and discovering the next generation of coaches and athletes to sustain and promote the top performance.
Thuong hoped the coaches and athletes will keep the inspiration and motivation of the SEA Games 32 success, and work harder to conquer new heights in their career./.