President hails outstanding child participants of drawing contest
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc talks to the children (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 19 met with 16 children who participated in a contest to draw pictures and compose literature works on the theme ‘Vi mot Viet Nam tat thang’ (For a victorious Vietnam).
The contest, launched last August, was designed for children who were and are fighting against cancer and fatal diseases, Agent Orange/dioxin victims, those with disabilities and autism, and orphans.
Some 250 outstanding works out of 2,300 entries are on display at an exhibition.
At the meeting, President Phuc listened to each story of the young participants, stating that the exhibition helps people better understand and protect children’s rights as well as continue to effectively carry out the Law on Children.
The President called on relevant agencies and the whole society to raise responsibility for supporting vulnerable children.
He asked the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to devise more programmes fostering children’s talent, the foreign affairs sector to promote their spirit to international friends, and the health sector to pay special heed to the children./.