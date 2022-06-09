President hails strong performance of Army Corps 11
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony in Hanoi on June 9 to mark the 40th anniversary of Army Corps 11 under the Ministry of National Defence, during which he presented the third-class Fatherland Protection Order to the engineering corps.
Addressing the event, President Phuc highlighted the strong performance of Army Corps 11 in completing its military and defence duties as well as business and production tasks, becoming a major force in military capital construction and establishing a prestigious trademark in the construction sector.
Officers and soldiers of the corps have worked in the most remote and difficult areas as well as strategic locations to design and construct thousands of important economic and defence works, while performing international missions, including the construction of the National Assembly Building in Laos, contributing to enhancing the special solidarity and friendship between the two countries, the State leader noted.
He also lauded efforts by Army Corps 11 in combat readiness, Party building, social welfare activities and business efficiency.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets leaders of the Ministry of National Defence and Army Corps 11 (Photo: VNA)The President asked the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence to continue directing military enterprises in general and Army Corps 11 in particular to complete their tasks, promoting the strengths of military businesses in economic development in association with reinforcing defence and security.
It is necessary to continue to complete mechanisms for the management of military businesses and defence economic groups, ensuring that they strictly follow legal regulations in economic, financial and State property management, he stressed.
In order to grow into a stronger engineering corps of the Vietnam People’s Army, the President advised the Army Corps 11 to reform its business governance and financial management, while strengthening the Party leadership and paying more attention to human resources development.
The corps should also invest more in upgrading its equipment and advanced technologies in designing and construction activities to ensure high quality of their works, thus further enhancing its trademark in the domestic and international markets./.