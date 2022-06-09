Politics Monetary policies to be managed flexibly to rein in inflation: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai clarified a number of issues raised by National Assembly (NA) deputies regarding banking activities on June 9 as part of the ongoing NA third meeting's question-and-answer session.

ASEAN Vietnam calls for EAS partners’ support in pandemic control, recovery promotion Vietnam has proposed East Asia Summit (EAS) partners, with their potential and strengths, continue to coordinate closely with ASEAN in coping with COVID-19 pandemic and speed up economic recovery as well as help narrow development gaps and promote the growth of sub-regions, including the Mekong Sub-region, ensuring equal and sustainable development in the region.

Politics ASEAN+3 significant to regional structure: Ambassador Ambassador Vu Ho represented Vietnam at the ASEAN+3 Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) 2022 hosted by Cambodia via video teleconference on June 8, which gathered senior officials from ten ASEAN member states and their three partners – China, Japan and the Republic of Korea.