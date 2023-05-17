Society Exhibition introduces President Ho Chi Minh’s signatures, autographs An exhibition introducing a collection of signatures and writings of President Ho Chi Minh in the 1945-1969 period opened at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on May 17 on the occasion of the late leader’s 133rd birth anniversary (May 19, 1890-2023).

Society Village-based health staff remain devoted despite difficulties In the remote and ethnically diverse regions of the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, devoted village-based health workers are striving to replace entrenched, antiquated customs with modern healthcare practices, despite the challenges they face.

Society Remains of Vietnamese martyrs repatriated from Laos Remains of 96 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts, who laid down their lives in different periods in the Lao provinces of Vientiane, Xaysomboun and Xieng Khouang, have been repatriated following ceremonies in Xieng Khouang on May 16-17.