Sacred and emotional are the feelings of people from the southernmost province of Ca Mau when lining up to visit the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum. The war has been over for nearly 50 years but this is the first time these soldiers have had an opportunity to visit the site.

Doan Tan Tai, a visitor from Ca Mau Province, said: “I had only heard information on the radio previously, but now I can visit the mausoleum I feel very excited. During his lifetime, Uncle Ho wanted to visit the people in the South, including the southernmost province.”

Children, young people, and the elderly arrive at the mausoleum from early in the morning to queue up to visit. They all have a special feeling in common on this special occasion.

The stream of people queuing up includes foreign tourists, who have chosen to visit the mausoleum while in Hanoi. The tourists expressed their respect and admiration for the beloved leader of the Vietnamese people and the world cultural celebrity.

“I was very surprised to see so many Vietnamese people and foreign tourists visiting President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum. Now I understand why this place is so meaningful for Vietnamese people,” said Maika, a Japanese tourist.

Late President Ho Chi Minh was not only a beloved leader of the Vietnamese people and founding father of modern Vietnam, but his life and career also left a strong impression on and won the hearts of many international friends./.

