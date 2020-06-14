President Ho Chi Minh Monument inaugurated in Quang Binh province
A ceremony was held in the central province of Quang Binh on June 13 to mark the 63rd anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to the locality (June 16) and inaugurate a monument dedicated to the late leader.
President Ho Chi Minh Monument in Quang Binh (Photo: VNA)
Quang Binh (VNA) – A ceremony was held in the central province of Quang Binh on June 13 to mark the 63rd anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to the locality (June 16) and inaugurate a monument dedicated to the late leader.
Speaking at the event, Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong lauded the achievements made by the provincial Party Committee and people of Quang Binh over the past 63 years.
He asked Quang Binh to continue effectively pooling and using resources for development, stepping up the shift of economic structure to industry and services, improving business climate and administrative procedures, as well as developing tourism, services and high-quality human resources training.
Vuong suggested that Quang Binh should pay attention to Party building work in line with the Resolutions adopted by the fourth plenums of the 11th and 12th Party Central Committee in combination with the campaign on studying and following the moral example of President Ho Chi Minh. In the immediate future, the province should focus on holding Party congresses at all levels and personnel preparation for the election of People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.
The monument of President Ho Chi Minh with Quang Binh people is located in the centre of Dong Hoi city, with the late leader surrounded by six people representing local youths, agriculture and fisheries sectors, armed forces and ethnic minorities.
The work also marks the historic event on June 16, 1957 when President Ho visited Quang Binh./.
Speaking at the event, Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong lauded the achievements made by the provincial Party Committee and people of Quang Binh over the past 63 years.
He asked Quang Binh to continue effectively pooling and using resources for development, stepping up the shift of economic structure to industry and services, improving business climate and administrative procedures, as well as developing tourism, services and high-quality human resources training.
Vuong suggested that Quang Binh should pay attention to Party building work in line with the Resolutions adopted by the fourth plenums of the 11th and 12th Party Central Committee in combination with the campaign on studying and following the moral example of President Ho Chi Minh. In the immediate future, the province should focus on holding Party congresses at all levels and personnel preparation for the election of People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.
The monument of President Ho Chi Minh with Quang Binh people is located in the centre of Dong Hoi city, with the late leader surrounded by six people representing local youths, agriculture and fisheries sectors, armed forces and ethnic minorities.
The work also marks the historic event on June 16, 1957 when President Ho visited Quang Binh./.