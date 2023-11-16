Society VietnamPlus awarded first-class Labour Order on 15th anniversary VietnamPlus, the e-newspaper of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), was honoured with the first-class Labour Order at a ceremony held at the VNA headquarters in Hanoi on November 15 to celebrate its 15th founding anniversary (November 13, 2008).

Videos Vietnamplus marks 15th founding anniversary On the afternoon of January 15, electronic newspaper VietnamPlus under the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) solemnly celebrated its 15th founding anniversary (November 13, 2008 - 2023), and received the First Class Labor Medal from the State President.

Society Rapid social change, ageing population pose challenges to Vietnam’s demographic landscape The Seventh Asian and Pacific Population Conference, being held in Bangkok, Thailand, from 15-17 November, 2023, is a great opportunity for governments, civil society, young people and others come together, building on their collective investments and planning new initiatives for a prosperous and sustainable future.

Society Vietnam connected with ASEAN Compulsory Motor Insurance database system Vietnam has been successfully connected with the ASEAN Compulsory Motor Insurance (ACMI) database system, the country’s national bureau for implementing Protocol 5 - the ASEAN Scheme of Compulsory Motor Vehicle Insurance (VINABAI) - said on November 15.