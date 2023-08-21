Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev present flowers to artists who perform at the banquet . (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong hosted a banquet in Hanoi on August 21 evening in honour of visiting Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.



Speaking at the event, Thuong said the Vietnamese people always remember and highly appreciate the invaluable support that the Kazakh people provided for Vietnam during the past struggles for national independence and the current cause of national construction and development.

The Kazakh President’s official visit to Vietnam has given more strength to the bilateral friendship and cooperation in the coming time, he said.



Tokayev said Kazakhstan considers Vietnam its major and important partner in Southeast Asia. He pledged to offer all possible support for the bilateral ties and wished to push forward people-to-people exchanges, especially cultural and music exchanges.



On the occasion of the upcoming National Day of Vietnam (September 2), the Kazakh President extended his best wishes to all Vietnamese leaders and people./.

VNA