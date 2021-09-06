Politics ASOSAI Governing Board convenes 56th meeting The Governing Board of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) held its 56th meeting in Hanoi on September 6 under the chair of Vietnamese Auditor General and Chair of ASOSAI for 2018 - 2021 Tran Sy Thanh and Chinese Auditor General Hou Kai, Secretary General of ASOSAI.

Politics Further progress seen in curbing corruption Vietnam has continued to see progress in curbing corruption this year, consolidating people’s trust in the Party and State and heightening Vietnam’s position on the international arena, according to a government report on anti-corruption in 2021.

Politics Enhancing parliament cooperation's role in Vietnam-EP, Belgium ties National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will make working visits to the European Parliament (EP) and Belgium from September 8-9 after concluding a trip to Austria to attend the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5).

Politics PM to attend 7th Greater Mekong Sub-region Summit Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will attend the seventh Greater Mekong Sub-region (GMS) Summit held on September 9 via videoconference.