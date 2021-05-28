President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the working session (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Communist Review – the magazine of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), to create a forum on important theoretical issues of the Party.



During a working session with representatives of the magazine on May 27, the State leader stressed that the theoretical work of the Party plays an important role.



After 35 years of Doi Moi (renewal) process, the theory on socialism and the path to socialism of Vietnam, and the theory on the development of the socialist-oriented market economy and on building a rule-of-law and democratic socialist State, have become increasingly clear, he said.



He emphasized that those theoretical issues need to be widely disseminated throughout the Party in order to promptly orient, concretise and transform the theories into revolutionary actions and movements in practice.



With its 91-year history as the political theoretical body of the Party, the Communist Review must shoulder the main responsibility for implementing this important task, the President added.



According to Editor-in-Chief of the Communist Review Doan Minh Huan, the magazine has focused on renewing its press products in the direction of improving the quality of theoretical content on various issues such as the relationship between the State, the market and society; and the reform of policies and laws on land, agriculture and farmers.



The magazine has also promoted external information work by disseminating theoretical research outcomes on the Doi Moi cause, and progressive and revolutionary ideology of the CPV through different versions of English, Chinese, Lao, and Spanish on its website, he said./.







