President of Belgian Senate to pay official visit to Vietnam
President of the Senate of Belgium Stephanie D'Hose is scheduled to pay an official visit to Vietnam from August 21 to 25.
President of the Senate of Belgium Stephanie D'Hose (Photo: hbvl.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – President of the Senate of Belgium Stephanie D'Hose is scheduled to pay an official visit to Vietnam from August 21 to 25.
The visit will be made at the invitation of Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue, according to the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations./.