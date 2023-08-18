Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 18 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Commission looks into violations by Party members The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission met in Hanoi on August 16-17, during which they decided to propose the Politburo impose disciplinary measures on some individuals.

Politics Vietnam to send representatives to 15th BRICS Summit The spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, Pham Thu Hang, on August 17 said that being an active and responsible member of the international community and consistently implementing a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and diversification of external relations, Vietnam is ready to participate in and actively contribute to global and regional multilateral mechanisms, organisations and forums.

Politics Can Tho looks to boost cooperation with Cambodian localities Officials of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on August 17 held a working session with a delegation from the Cambodian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, during which the two sides emphasised the need to enhance multilateral cooperation between the two countries.