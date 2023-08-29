Politics State leader welcomes new ambassadors of Ireland, Italy, RoK, Lithuania President Vo Van Thuong received the newly accredited ambassadors of Ireland, Italy, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and Lithuania who came to present their credentials in Hanoi on August 29.

Politics Vietnam, China to hold 8th border defence friendship exchange in September The eighth border defence friendship exchange between Vietnam and China is scheduled to take place in Vietnam’s northern province of Lao Cai and its neighbouring Chinese province of Yunnan on September 7 - 8.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 29 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Party leader's book on socialism promotes aspirations for national development: experts The book on some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path to socialism in Vietnam by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong was introduced in Ho Chi Minh City on August 29 on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945-2023).