President offers incense at revolution cradle in Tuyen Quang
On the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2 - also the date of death of President Ho Chi Minh), President Nguyen Xuan Phuc offered incense in commemoration of the late leader at Na Nua tent in Tan Trao special national relic site in the northern province of Tuyen Quang on September 4.
President Phuc expressed his profound gratitude for the late leader who devoted his whole life to national independence and reunification as well as the people’s freedom and happiness.
Also on the day, President Phuc offered incense at Tan Trao Communal House where the Congress of People’s Representatives – the predecessor of the National Assembly of Vietnam – took place on August 16, 1945.
Tan Trao, known as Vietnam’s revolutionary cradle, was once the home of President Ho Chi Minh. The late leader lived in Na Nua tent from late May to August 22, 1945.
It was the venue for many historic events leading up to the August Revolution victory, including the Congress of People’s Representatives chaired by President Ho Chi Minh on August 16, 1945 to decide the destiny of the nation./.