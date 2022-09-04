Politics HCM City seeks cooperation with US in climate change response Politburo member, and Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City's Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen hosted a reception on September 4 for US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry who stressed the need for the US and Vietnam to strengthen cooperation to carry out policies in response to climate change.

Politics Mozambique looks to stronger cooperation with Vietnam A Mozambican official has expressed the desire to continue promoting practical cooperation with Vietnam at a recent ceremony marking Vietnam’s National Day in Maputo.

Politics Foreign leaders extend greetings to Vietnam on National Day On the occasion of Vietnam’s 77th National Day (September 2), leaders of foreign parties, countries and international organisations have sent messages and letters of congratulations to the Southeast Asian nation’s leaders.

Politics Aviation ground services to go green to meet compliance The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has said that it is collecting comments on a draft circular regulating environmental protection in civil aviation activities which stipulates that all businesses operating in this industry must have a plan to convert from fossil fuel-fired to electric vehicles.