On behalf of the Party and State leaders, President Phuc and representatives of the over 5 million Vietnamese living in foreign countries and territories offered incense in memory of those who built and defended the country over the past millennia, and prayed for further development and prosperity for Vietnam.

In the morning the same day, they performed the traditional practice of releasing carps at the Citadel. The representatives also visited Ho Chi Minh mausoleum and laid wreaths the monument to martyrs, both in the centre of Hanoi.

Also on the same day, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception for a delegation of overseas Vietnamese who are now in Vietnam for the "Xuan Que huong" (Homeland Spring) 2023.

The leader highly valued the ideas of overseas Vietnamese and their aspirations to make contributions to the homeland, which manifests the beautiful tradition and the spirit of the great national solidarity bloc, especially amid difficulties.

He hailed and thanked the efforts and contributions of 5.3 million-strong Vietnamese community abroad over the years, contributing to the overall development achievements of the country./.

VNA