President Vo Van Thuong (first row, third from right) in a group photo with members of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

He affirmed that the community is always enthusiastic about practising the religion, living the gospel, and responding to the call of the Church and the Pope; and committed to serving the community, the society and the country.He pledged that in the time to come, the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam will continue its tradition and making more contributions to the country’s development. It also hopes to show deeper engagement in the fields of education, health care and social welfare, thus making more contributions to the community, he added.He expressed his belief that with the policies taken by the Party and State, the Catholic community in Vietnam will further promote its potential and strengths, thus contributing more to the national construction and development in the future./.