President Vo Van Thuong (third, left) presents a gift to Archbishop Nguyen Chi Linh. (Photo: VNA)

President Vo Van Thuong on December 14 visited the Archdiocese of Hue in central province of Thua Thien-Hue on the occasion of the upcoming Christmas and New Year.The President wished Archbishop Nguyen Chi Linh, Catholic dignitaries and followers there a merry Christmas and happy New Year.He briefed them on the country’s situation in 2023, and attributed such socio-economic achievements to contributions by the Catholic community, saying they have responded to patriotic emulation movements launched by the Vietnam Fatherland Front and other organisations and played an active role in local production.The Party and the State are always consistent in their policy of respecting and ensuring people's right to freedom of belief and religion, and pay attention to perfecting regulations and institutions towards religious communities, he affirmed.Highlighting the great national solidarity as a valuable tradition of Vietnam, a strategic policy of the Party, and a root of national strength, Thuong called for solidarity among Vietnamese, both religious and non-religious, and at home and abroad, and between Vietnamese and peace-loving people worldwide in order to create an environment of peace and development for the nation.