President Vo Van Thuong pays a pre-Christmas visit to the Hue Archdiocese. (Photo: VNA)

The President noted his hope that Archbishop Linh will continue to encourage the Catholic community in Hue to lead a good secular and religious life to make more contributions to national construction.For his part, Archbishop Linh spoke highly of overseas trips by President Thuong in the year, saying they have significantly contributed to raising Vietnam’s position in the international arena.Recalling Thuong’s trip to the Vatican in July, where he met with Pope Francis, he said it has opened up a new page full of optimism and prospects for the relations between Vietnam and the Vatican.The Archbishop also expressed his hope for further support from agencies for activities of the Archdiocese in the time ahead./.