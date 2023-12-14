Videos ADB projects Vietnam’s 2024 GDP growth at 6% The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has forecast Vietnam's Gross Domestic Product at 6% for 2024, according to the Asian Development Outlook released on December 13.

Videos Van Gogh’s masterpieces introduced in Vietnam A multi-sensory interactive art exhibition entitled “Van Gogh Art Lighting Experience” opened recently in Ho Chi Minh City and received major attention from local people and visitors in the southern metropolis.

Videos Light art show lights up Hue Imperial Citadel Thousands enjoyed a light art show entitled “Hue by light - The live show” at the Hue Imperial Citadel in the former imperial capital of Hue in central Thua Thien-Hue province on December 12.

Videos Inspections at fishing ports to be tightened The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development will tighten inspections at fishing ports to improve the management of aquatic exploitation activities at fishing ports, according to the Directorate of Fisheries under the ministry.