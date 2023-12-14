President pays pre-Christmas visit to Hue Archdiocese
On December 14, State President Vo Van Thuong visited and congratulated the Archdiocese of Hue in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on the occasion of the upcoming Christmas season.
VNA
VNA
