Politics PM urges utmost efforts to complete targets for 2023 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has required utmost efforts to fulfil to the highest possible level the targets and tasks for 2023 while chairing the regular Government meeting for September and an online meeting between the Cabinet and localities on September 30.

Politics Lao leaders applaud cooperation between Vietnamese, Lao public security ministries Vietnamese Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam paid courtesy calls to General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, and Prime Minister of the country Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane on September 29.

Politics Vietnam helps Laos’ police build academy of politics A handover ceremony of the Academy of Politics of the Lao People's Public Security, the gift of Vietnam for Laos, took place in Vientiane on September 29.

Politics German Unity Day marked in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a ceremony on September 29 to mark the 33rd anniversary of German Unity Day, showing the solidarity and friendship between the people of the city and Germany.