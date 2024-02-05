President Vo Van Thuong (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong has signed Decision No. 99/2024/QD-CTN approving the agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters between Vietnam and Italy.



The ratification is an objective requirement in the new situation, creating a direct and full legal basis for the two nations' law enforcement agencies to cooperate in mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, and better protecting the legitimate rights and interests of each country's citizens, thus contributing to promoting the collaboration between the two countries' judicial agencies in particular, and between Vietnam and Italy in general.



It also aligns with Vietnam's foreign policy of active and proactive integration into the world in a comprehensive manner in its capacity as a responsible member of the international community. It is a testament to Vietnam's delivery on international commitments in the field of criminal justice and its efforts to prevent and combat crimes./.