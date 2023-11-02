President Vo Van Thuong (R) on November 2 receives Hungarian Prosecutor General Péter Polt in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong on November 2 received a delegation from the Prosecution Service of Hungary led by Prosecutor General Péter Polt who is on a working visit to Vietnam.



Welcoming the guests, President Thuong said that their visit was taking place at a very meaningful time when Vietnam and Hungary are celebrating the 5th founding anniversary of comprehensive partnership.

The President he believed the visit will help deepen the cooperative relationship between the Supreme People's Procuracy of Vietnam and the Prosecution Service of Hungary and nurture the friendship and traditional relationship between the two nations' people.



For his part, Polt expressed his pleasure to visit Vietnam and work with the Supreme People's Procuracy of Vietnam. He informed the host about the good results of cooperation between the two countries' procuracy agencies.

He said that Hungarian President Katalin Novak wants to visit Vietnam soon and that the Government and people of Hungary are also looking forward to welcoming President Thuong to visit Hungary soon.



Polt emphasised that the two countries’ procuracy agencies still have a lot of potential for cooperation and will deploy measures to further improve the effectiveness of their cooperation.

Noting that Hungary is promoting its "Eastern opening" policy in politics, economy, and law, the Hungarian official stated that the Prosecution Service of Hungary will continue to promote cooperation with the Supreme People's Procuracy of Vietnam, particularly in protecting the business investment environment, supporting socio-economic development in each country as crimes such as money laundering, cyber security and corruption are getting more and more complicated. In addition, the two agencies will actively coordinate internationally and multilaterally.



President Thuong said that Vietnam appreciates Hungary's prioritisation of Vietnam in its "Eastern opening" policy. He added that in the two countries’ cooperation, the cooperative relationship between the two procuracy agencies has produced positive results.

He urged relevant agencies of Vietnam and Hungary to further promote cooperation, especially in economy, trade, and investment because the two countries still have a lot of potential and room for it.

The President said that Vietnam looks forward to soon welcoming Hungarian President Katalin Novak to visit Vietnam. The President said he is ready to visit Hungary at an appropriate time to promote comprehensive cooperation between the two countries./.