President receives Japanese Minister of Justice
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for visiting Japanese Minister of Justice Furukawa Yoshihisa on June 28, during which the Vietnamese leader suggested the justice ministries of the two countries further promote mutual legal assistance and cooperation.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) receives Japanese Minister of Justice Furukawa Yoshihisa (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for visiting Japanese Minister of Justice Furukawa Yoshihisa on June 28, during which the Vietnamese leader suggested the justice ministries of the two countries further promote mutual legal assistance and cooperation.
President Phuc spoke highly of the legal and judicial cooperation between Vietnam and Japan in recent times, affirming that through cooperation with Japan, the capacity and qualifications of Vietnamese officials have been improved, contributing to helping Vietnam build a law-governed socialist State.
The two ministries should expand cooperation in the context of increasing civil, commercial and investment transactions, he said, expressing the hope that the Japanese side will continue to help Vietnam train legal and judicial human resources in the time to come.
The Vietnamese leader also proposed that the Japanese Ministry of Justice strengthen ASEAN-Japan cooperation on law and justice, affirming that Vietnam supports Japan's proposal in this field.
Regarding labour cooperation between the two countries, President Phuc said that Vietnam considers labour cooperation with Japan a strategic and potential field.
He suggested the Japanese side expand occupations for receiving Vietnamese interns; and exempt Vietnamese workers from resident and income taxes as currently applied to workers from other countries.
Vietnam will continue to create favourable conditions for Japanese people to work and live in Vietnam, President Phuc affirmed.
For his part, Furukawa said Japan and Vietnam have been building a good relationship in all fields, including judicial sector, and the aim of the Japanese delegation’s current visit is to further promote cooperation in this sphere.
Regarding judicial support for Vietnam, Furukawa affirmed that Japan will continue this project to help Vietnam improve the capacity of Vietnamese judicial officers.
The Japanese side will also support Vietnamese interns and workers with special skills to have stable residence and peace of mind to work in Japan, he added./.