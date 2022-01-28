President reduces death penalties to life sentences for four prisoners
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 28 decided to reduce death penalties to life sentences for four prisoners, on the occasion of the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.
They include two Vietnamese citizens and two Lao nationals.
Amnesty is a major policy of the Party and State, manifesting the fine tradition of the nation in strictly handling those who violate the law while giving clemency and humanitarian treatment to prisoners who really rehabilitate themselves and wish to return to society as a useful citizen.
The consideration of granting amnesty to foreigners on the basis of fairness and transparency has also helped the international community better understand the policies of the Vietnamese Party and State./.