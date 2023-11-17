President stresses Vietnam's climate action commitment at APEC leaders' dialogue with guests
Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong joined other leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies in a dialogue with guests in San Francisco on November 16 (local time).
Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong (front, centre) and other APEC leaders at the dialogue with guests in San Francisco on November 16 (Photo: VNA)San Francisco (VNA) – Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong joined other leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies in a dialogue with guests in San Francisco on November 16 (local time).
The dialogue with Colombian President Gustavo Petro, Fijian President Sitiveni Rabuka, and Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal was the first activity of APEC leaders during the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2023.
In his opening remarks, US President Joe Biden said that with the theme on sustainability, climate, and just energy transition, the dialogue was an occasion for leaders of APEC economies and guests to look into common challenges to the region and the world, along with initiatives and solutions to promote cooperation to take joint actions for the goal of sustainable development.
As the first leader to speak at the dialogue’s discussion section, President Thuong emphasised that climate change is an urgent global issue that requires the determination, political responsibility, and solidarity of all economies.
He highlighted Vietnam’s viewpoint that considers climate change response as a priority of its national development policy, along with the country’s strong commitments to net zero emissions by 2050, methane emission reduction, forest protection, and energy transition.
Vietnam is one of the first three developing countries to engage in the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) with the International Partners Group, and it is taking comprehensive measures from perfecting institutions to implementing them in reality, he noted.
The Vietnamese leader asked APEC and partners to step up cooperation in renewable energy and the greening of industries, ecological agriculture development and resource recovery, and social security and just transition.
He called on developed countries and international partners to increase sharing scientific and technological achievements, make more financial contributions, and quickly put the Loss and Damage Fund into use to assist developing and underdeveloped countries to cope with climate change.
President Thuong stressed that it’s now time for all economies to realise the historic commitments they have made to protect the earth and the future of following generations.
His speech received appreciation from other participating leaders, who also welcomed Vietnam’s practical proposals and voiced support for the country’s efforts to reach the target of net zero emissions, cut greenhouse gas emissions, and conduct energy transition.
At the dialogue, APEC leaders and guests appealed for enhanced international cooperation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, bolster sustainable energy transition, and work towards green growth.
They shared their economies’ efforts and solutions to solve environmental and climate challenges. They also underlined the importance of resource mobilisation initiatives and the promotion of public - private partnerships to serve energy transition, develop sustainable agriculture and green industries, and conserve biodiversity.
Prior to the dialogue, President Thuong engaged in exchanges with Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping, President of the US Joe Biden, President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol, and Prime Minister of Japan Kishida Fumio on continuing to intensify Vietnam’s relations with the partners and discuss issues of shared concern.
Later on November 16, the Vietnamese President attended the opening session of a dialogue between APEC leaders and members of the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC)./.
He highlighted Vietnam’s viewpoint that considers climate change response as a priority of its national development policy, along with the country’s strong commitments to net zero emissions by 2050, methane emission reduction, forest protection, and energy transition.
Vietnam is one of the first three developing countries to engage in the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) with the International Partners Group, and it is taking comprehensive measures from perfecting institutions to implementing them in reality, he noted.
The Vietnamese leader asked APEC and partners to step up cooperation in renewable energy and the greening of industries, ecological agriculture development and resource recovery, and social security and just transition.
He called on developed countries and international partners to increase sharing scientific and technological achievements, make more financial contributions, and quickly put the Loss and Damage Fund into use to assist developing and underdeveloped countries to cope with climate change.
The dialogue between APEC leaders and guests in San Francisco on November 16 (Photo: VNA)Meanwhile, the global financial system should improve its capacity of supplying green finance and effectively mobilising resources from the private sector, he went on.
President Thuong stressed that it’s now time for all economies to realise the historic commitments they have made to protect the earth and the future of following generations.
His speech received appreciation from other participating leaders, who also welcomed Vietnam’s practical proposals and voiced support for the country’s efforts to reach the target of net zero emissions, cut greenhouse gas emissions, and conduct energy transition.
At the dialogue, APEC leaders and guests appealed for enhanced international cooperation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, bolster sustainable energy transition, and work towards green growth.
They shared their economies’ efforts and solutions to solve environmental and climate challenges. They also underlined the importance of resource mobilisation initiatives and the promotion of public - private partnerships to serve energy transition, develop sustainable agriculture and green industries, and conserve biodiversity.
Prior to the dialogue, President Thuong engaged in exchanges with Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping, President of the US Joe Biden, President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol, and Prime Minister of Japan Kishida Fumio on continuing to intensify Vietnam’s relations with the partners and discuss issues of shared concern.
Later on November 16, the Vietnamese President attended the opening session of a dialogue between APEC leaders and members of the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC)./.