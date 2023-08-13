Society Summer camp cements solidarity among OV youths The Vietnam Summer Camp 2023, which brought together 120 outstanding young overseas Vietnamese people from many countries and territories around the world, wrapped up its journey but left a strong impression on solidarity among participants.

Society Vietnam, Indonesia share experience in waste management auditing The State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) and the Audit Board of Indonesia (BPK) shared experience in auditing waste management at the third joint workshop held in Hanoi on August 11.

Society Strong measures needed to resolutely eradicate illegal fishing: Minister Strong measures must be taken to resolutely eradicate illegal fishing in foreign waters in order to address the European Commission (EC)’s warning against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, stressed Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan.

Society Vietnam proposes solutions to strengthen ASEAN anti-drug cooperation Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieut. Gen Nguyen Duy Ngoc on August 11 suggested major solutions for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to raise the efficiency of anti-drug cooperation.