Politics Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia boost economic cooperation for sustainable development A joint delegation of the National Assemblies (NAs) of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia had a working session with officials of Vietnamese localities in the CLV Development Triangle area in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on October 18.

Politics Vietnam ready to contribute to success of ASEAN - GCC Summit: ambassador Vietnam is ready to contribute to the success of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations - Gulf Cooperation Council (ASEAN - GCC) Summit held in Saudi Arabia, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dang Xuan Dung.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao junior army officers join friendship exchange A delegation of young Vietnamese military officers held talks and joined exchanges with a Lao delegation in Hanoi on October 17.

Politics Asian leaders discuss public governance’s role in SDGs implementation The 11th Asian leadership forum themed public governance for sustainable development goals was held in Hanoi on October 17 as part of the 2023 conference of the Eastern Regional Organisation for Public Administration (2023 EROPA).