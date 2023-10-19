Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong (R) and Chairman of Huawei Liang Hua at their meeting in Beijing on October 19. (Photo: VNA) Beijing (VNA) – Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong received Liang Hua, Chairman of Huawei – a leading Chinese group in ICT infrastructure, digital energy, cloud computing and terminal equipment, in Beijing on October 19 on the sidelines of the



President Thuong said that joining the global trend, Vietnam attaches great importance to and is strongly investing in digital transformation and digital economy building. It calls for cooperation from all parties, from the governmental level to the private sector and both domestic and foreign investors, in developing digital infrastructure, digital human resources, and digital-ready legislation.



On the basis of the sound Vietnam - China relations, Vietnam welcomes and hopes for Huawei to cooperate and continue to expand its investment, he continued.



The Vietnamese leader spoke highly of what Huawei has obtained during its investment in the country, expressing his hope that the group, which operates in over 170 countries and regions and ranks fourth in the world in terms of research and development investment, will continue cooperating with authorities and businesses of Vietnam to develop digital infrastructure, 5G, broadband, and especially digital human resources.



Vietnam also wishes Huawei will to contribute more to the development of a digital economy, digital society, and energy transition in Vietnam, and assist the country to apply scientific and technological advances to agriculture and the processing industry, he noted.



He added that his group is working with some universities to train human resources, and it is ready to cooperate with Vietnam in training digital human resources.



Huawei will continue to keep contributing to Vietnam’s socio-economic development and increase investment to help with multi-sectoral, diverse, and balanced digital transformation in the country, Liang remarked./.

VNA