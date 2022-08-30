Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc welcomed Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Jagannath Chapagain and international delegates to the 11th National Congress of the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) during a reception in Hanoi on August 30.

Phuc suggested Red Cross organisations of other countries and the VRC work more closely together in the near future, focusing on projects and key areas in Vietnam.

Vietnam is one of the countries hardest hit by climate change, so he called on associations and partners at the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, organisations and diplomatic agencies to provide more non-refundable aid for environmental projects in Vietnam.

Though Vietnam has provided care for about 6.2 million people living with disabilities, there remain many in need of help. The President asked the international community to help in offering vocational training and generating jobs for the disabled, providing nutrition for children in remote areas, building flood-proof houses, improving the capacity to cope with natural disasters, and identifying relatives and victims of wars and calamities.

He also suggested the IFRC offer all possible support to the VRC so that it can contribute more to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, enhance the sharing of experience among national societies and expand cooperation in humanitarian activities.

Chapagain informed the host that the IFRC signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation with the ASEAN Secretariat to perform humanitarian activities with respective governments, and is committed to supporting people in Asia-Pacific./.