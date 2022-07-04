Society Get-together looks back on 35 years of Vietnam-Germany labour cooperation The Overseas Vietnamese Association in Wilthen - Bautzen and surrounding areas in Germany held a get-together on July 3 on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of Vietnam - Germany labour cooperation.

Society CAAV asked to tackle high rates in flight delays, cancellations Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan has asked the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to promptly tackle flight delays and cancellations after latest data shows that up to 5,602 flights by domestic carriers were delayed in June (May 19 – Jun 18), accounting for 18.2%.

Society Vietnam Airlines relaunches services to Indonesia National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines resumed services between Ho Chi Minh City and Jakarta (Indonesia) on July 2 after months of closure because of COVID-19.

Society Master plan targets long-term prosperity for Mekong Delta The recently-approved master plan for the Mekong Delta region in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050 is expected to create new values and changes towards sustainable and green growth, and long-term prosperity for the region.