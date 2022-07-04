President’s amnesty decision announced
The Presidential Office in coordination with relevant ministries and agencies held an international press conference in Hanoi on July 4 to announce the President’s amnesty decision on the occasion of National Day (September 2).
The beneficiaries include those who are serving their fixed-term sentences in jail, those who have life sentences reduced and those who have sentences suspended, with the serving time to be considered for amnesty calculated until August 31.
In order to be considered for amnesty, inmates must show good conduct, serve at least half of their fixed-term sentences, and at least 15 years for those who have their life sentences reduced to fixed-term sentences. Another requirement is that the inmates must complete the payment of court fees.
Prisoners who have returned part of assets, paid part of compensations or fulfilled part of other civil obligations, but have met special economic difficulties will be taken into consideration, except for those committing corrupt crimes.
Those who are 70 years old and above, or the only breadwinner of disadvantaged families, or suffer from serious diseases, chronic illness or disability, or female inmates who are pregnant or have kids less than three years old will also be considered once they have served at least one third or two fifths of their prison terms, or 13 years for those who have their life sentences reduced to fixed-term sentences.
Pham Thanh Ha, Vice Chairman of the Presidential Office, also noted cases that are not subject to the amnesty include those who attempted to overthrow the people's administration, espionage crimes, riots, terrorists and organised crimes, among others.
This is the second year the amnesty has been conducted in line with the 2018 Law on Amnesty. The conditions for amnesty do not change much compared to 2021.
More than 3,000 prisoners received the amnesty last year, according to Deputy Minister of Public Security Major General Nguyen Van Long./.