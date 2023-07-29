The AGC News on July 29 ran an article about the tightened relations between Hanoi and Rome after the Vietnamese President’s visit.

The article emphasised that Vietnam and Italy have issued a joint statement on strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership, which reaffirms the strong relationship between the two countries and plans for future cooperation in politics, diplomacy, defense and security.

Meanwhile, the La Voce di Alba newspaper published an article quoting MP Chiara Gribaudo, Vice President of Italian Democratic Party as saying after her meeting with President Vo Van Thuong in Rome that the new trade agreements with Vietnam open up new important commercial opportunities for businesses and show support for new business perspectives./.

VNA