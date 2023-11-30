World Indonesia spends 1 million USD on trials to prevent dengue spread Indonesia’s Ministry of Health has allocated 16 billion IDR (around 1.03 million USD) for trials involving the use of mosquitos with Wolbachia bacterium to check dengue spread in five Indonesian cities.

World Laos to list electronic cigarettes among addictive substances Laos plans to amend and supplement certain provisions of the law on drug prevention and control, with electronic cigarettes to be included in the list of substances and precursors classified as addictive.

World Malaysia to set up permanent disaster relief centres In order to minimise damage caused by annual floods, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said that permanent disaster relief centres (PPKB) will be established immediately, with the pilot project to begin in nine states in the country.

World Thailand approves salary raise to civil servants Thailand’s cabinet on November 28 approved the Civil Service Commission (OCSC)’s proposal to raise salaries of junior level government officials and state employees by 10% for two years to offset rising living costs.