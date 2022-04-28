Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Institute for Research on Development Communication (RED), a member of the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA), on April 28 introduced a press network set up under a Canadian-funded project for the economic empowerment of ethnic women in Vietnam.



Le Xuan Hieu, Portfolio Manager at CARE International in Vietnam, said the project, funded by Global Affairs Canada, is a gender-based response and integration one designed to improve economic conditions for ethnic minority women, particularly those from rural and ethnic-populated areas, and boost their engagements in economic activities that generate incomes.



At the event, participants discussed the opportunities and challenges facing the press in covering related news; connectivity among network members and their commitments; and plans for raising women’s voices and specific policies for their economic empowerment.



Vu Ngoc Dung, a representative of RED, said the establishment of the press network under the project aims to enhance media coverage of women's economic rights and products made by female ethnic minorities. It will increase participating journalists’ knowledge on the matter, connect them to relevant businesses and civil society organisations, and organise field trips for them, among others.

The project aims to reach 2,635 ethnic minority women and men in nine communes in Lai Chau’s Tam Duong district and Ha Giang’s Quang Binh district./.