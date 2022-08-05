Business Annual machinery tools, metalworking exhibition to be held on October 6-8 METALEX Vietnam, an annual exhibition showcasing machinery, tools and the metalworking industry, and the Supporting Industry Show 2022, will be held from October 6-8 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre.

Business Mini Thailand Week 2022 opens in HCM City Mini Thailand Week 2022 opens in Ho Chi Minh City on August 5, aiming to promote trade exchange between the two countries in general, and the business communities of Thailand and Vietnam in particular.

Business Vietnam records 4.7 billion USD trade surplus with UK over 12 months Vietnam Nam enjoyed a trade surplus of 3.9 billion pounds (over 4.7 billion USD) in the four quarters to the end of March 2022, up nearly 22% over the same period to 2021, reported the UK’s Department for International Trade.

Business Enterprises, workers in non-State, FDI sectors rise rapidly The number of enterprises and employees working in the non-State and FDI sectors increased rapidly, whereas that of the State sector fell markedly.