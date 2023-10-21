Politics Party leader’s book on resolve to implement 13th National Party Congress resolution released A book by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on the resolve to successfully implement the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress (NPC) was released at a ceremony held in Hanoi on October 20.

Politics NA leader inaugurates coffee processing factory in Son La National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on October 21 cut the ribbon to inaugurate a 260 billion VND (10.59 million USD) coffee processing factory in Mai Son district, Son La province, which is expected to help boost the growth of the coffee industry in the northern mountainous province.

Politics PM Chinh meets with Lao counterpart in Saudi Arabia Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone in Saudi Arabia on October 20 on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) - Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit.

Politics PM meets with overseas Vietnamese in Saudi Arabia Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Saudi Arabia on October 20, as part of his trip to the Middle East country to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) - Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit.