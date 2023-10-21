Prime Minister concludes Saudi Arabia trip
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the high-level Vietnamese delegation arrived in Hanoi on October 21 morning, concluding their trip to Saudi Arabia for the ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (ASEAN-GCC) Summit and a visit to the country at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
During more than two days in Saudi Arabia, the Government leader engaged in more than 20 bilateral and multilateral activities, including attending and delivering an important speech at the ASEAN-GCC Summit, holding bilateral meetings with heads of delegations from many countries and participating in events to strengthen all-round cooperation with the host country.
Addressing the ASEAN-GCC summit, PM Chinh called on ASEAN and GCC to join hands in promoting resilience, harnessing resources for growth, and taking substantive actions with the highest political determination and vigorous efforts, towards creating tangible breakthroughs and becoming a highlight for regional and global collaboration.
He proposed that ASEAN and the GCC promote connections in three areas of human, culture, labour; trade, investment, tourism; and infrastructure system, contributing to peace, stability and prosperity of the two regions and the whole world.
Amid the tension in some hot spots in the world, the PM highlighted Vietnam's viewpoints on the settlement of disputes through peaceful measures on the foundation of international law, which received support from many countries.
In bilateral meetings with leaders from ASEAN and GCC members, PM Chinh and leaders of the countries reviewed bilateral cooperation achievements, and sketched out orientations to further promote their partnership.
The PM had a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, and received government officials, and leaders of major economic groups and investment funds of Saudi Arabia. He attended and addressed the Vietnam-Saudi Arabia business forum, and visited the Vietnamese Embassy and community in the Middle East country.
In the meetings, Vietnam and Saudi Arabia agreed to continue to strengthen cooperation in all fields, especially oil and gas, tourism, Halal industry, human resource training, and labour. PM Chinh asked Saudi Arabia's investment funds to consider large-scale investments in areas that Vietnam prioritises for development such as infrastructure, green economy, innovation, high technology, industry, and renewable energy.
During the PM's trip, many cooperation agreements were signed in the fields of justice, diplomacy, crime prevention, tourism and trade promotion, creating a legal framework and favourable conditions for bilateral partnership in the coming time.
PM Chinh's trip to Saudi Arabia was a success, contributing to fostering political trust and cooperation efficiency between Vietnam and GCC member countries and Saudi Arabia in various fields./.