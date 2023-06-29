Politics Vice President visits northern border locality Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on June 29 made a working visit to the northern border province of Cao Bang, during which she paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at a temple dedicated to the late leader and the Pac Bo cave where the President lived for some time after returning to the country in 1941, in Ha Quang district. ​

Politics PM urges handling landslide consequences in Central Highlands province Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong to quickly settle consequences of a deadly landslide which occurred in its resort city of Da Lat early June 29.

Politics ☕Afternoon briefing on June 29 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics External relations raise Vietnam’s position in world arena: Chinese journalist External relations have helped Vietnam improve its international position and step by step enhanced the country’s reputation in the world arena, Wei Wei, head of the Vietnamese department under China’s central TV and radio station, said during an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on Vietnam’s achievements in external relations and the role of “bamboo diplomacy” policy.